The Wild Atlantic Way Cycle Sportif is on its way to the Kingdom.

This is a Failte Ireland backed series of cycling events aimed at unlocking the potential of the Wild Atlantic Way as a must visit cycling destination; www.wildatlanticwaycyclesportif.ie.

The Sportif starts in Kinsale on the 13th of September and finishes on the Inishowen peninsula on the 29th, and will be travelling through Kerry from the 16th to the 18th.