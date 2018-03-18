Reaction to Ireland’s Grand Slam win

Ireland’s class of 2018 have joined teams of 1948 and 2009 by landing the Grand Slam.

Jacob Stockdale, CJ Stander and Garry Ringrose scored the tries as Joe Schmidt’s side beat England by 24-points to 15 at Twickenham.

Stockdale became the first man to score seven tries in a single Six Nations season while it’s Ireland’s first victory at Twickenham since 2010.

Kieran O’Callaghan from Tralee Rugby Club spoke with Sean O’Sullivan on Sunday Sport about the famous victory

Senior Sport journalist with the Irish Examiner Brendan O’Brien was at Twickenham yesterday and he spoke with Sean O’Sullivan on Sunday Sport about the grand slam victory