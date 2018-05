Kerry is one of the top locations in the country for business start-ups.

That’s according to a nationwide survey carried out by Big Red Cloud, which shows that 60% of SMEs nationally have benefited from the economic recovery, with a further 20% expecting to do so this year.

Kerry ranked ninth in the top locations for start-ups year-to-date, with the most recent VisionNet figures showing 198 companies were formed in the county this year- 2.3% of all new companies.