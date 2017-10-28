Kerry rail passengers to face delays this weekend due to works

Kerry rail passengers may face disruption this weekend.

Iarnróid Éireann is warning people to double check their service is running before travelling.

Kerry passengers should notee, over the next two days the Cork to Dublin line will be affected with all services being operated by bus transfers between Mallow and Cork.

Services will only operate from Mallow to Dublin Heuston.

The Dublin – Belfast line is also affected with bus transfers in place for the weekend.

DARTs won’t run in Dublin between Connolly and Howth / Malahide today or tomorrow – however Dublin Bus will accept valid rail tickets.

Bus services around the city will also be affected tomorrow morning as the Dublin Marathon takes place.

More information is available on irishrail.ie

Cork, Limerick and Tralee

Due to line improvement works between Hazelhatch/Ballybrophy and engineering works in Mallow the following service alterations will take place:

Saturday 28th October/Sunday 29th October

All services on Saturday and Sunday to/from Cork will be operated by bus transfers between Mallow/Cork/Mallow and

Services to/from Tralee will have bus transfers in place between Mallow/Banteer/Mallow.

Limerick services will operate with revised times between Limerick/Limerick Junction and connect with Cork services at Limerick Junction.

All other Limerick services to Galway, Ballybrophy and Waterford will operate with revised times.

Additionally on Saturday, 06:20hrs Cork/Tralee will be operated by a bus transfer throughout.