Kerry pubs allowed to sell alcohol on first Good Friday in 91 years

Pubs in Kerry are allowed to sell alcohol today for the first since 1927.

The ban on selling alcohol on Good Friday has been lifted for the first time in 91 years, giving publicans the choice to open for business today.

Christy Walsh, Chair of the Kerry Vintners’ Federation, says some publicans have been lobbying for over twenty years to have the ban lifted.

He believes the Easter Weekend is a busy weekend for pubs in the county and being able to open on Good Friday provides a huge financial boost.

Mr Walsh, who’s a publican in Listowel, adds traditions have changed in recent years.

Murphy’s Bar in Boolteens is one of the pubs in the county remaining closed today.

They along with the Anvil bar in the area decided to stay closed.

Grainne Murphy of Murphy’s Bar says they’ve decided to remain closed, in keeping with the Good Friday tradition.

She adds the bar received a number of calls congratulating them on staying closed today.