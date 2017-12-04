Kerry public urged to be vigilant following alleged incidents of professional begging

The Kerry public has been urged to be vigilant in light of alleged incidents of professional begging in the run-up to Christmas.

Members of the public reported a number of young men on the street – allegedly seeking money and sustenance in a non-confrontational manner – in Tralee this past weekend.

Speaking on the Talkabout programme, Cllr Terry O’Brien said sadly some of those on the street may be professional beggars – a practice which is illegal.

He says this can play on people’s emotions, especially at this time of year:

Cllr Dónal Grady said a hard-line had been taken against any such practice in Killarney in the past.

He said people should be vigilant if money is sought instead of food:

rd