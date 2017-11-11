Kerry public urged to have their creative say

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on an arts programme for Kerry.

The Creative Ireland Kerry programme has already been informed by public meetings and additional feedback is now being sought on its next stage of development.

The programme is co-ordinated by Kerry County Council’s Arts Office and prioritises creative engagement by young people and development opportunities for artists.

The meeting takes place at the Rose Hotel Tralee this Tuesday fom 7.30pm.

Arts Officer with Kerry County Council, Kate Kennelly, says it’s an opportunity for people to have their creative say: