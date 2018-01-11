Kerry projects set to benefit from new Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme

A number of Kerry projects are set to benefit from the newly signed Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme 2018 to 2022.

It follows the previous programme which saw an overall investment of €4.8 million in social inclusion projects throughout Kerry between 2015 and 2017.

Among the many projects which have benefited include the ‘Steps to Success Programme,’ the Kerry Social Farming Project, the Men’s Sheds and Revamp projects.

The new SICAP programme came into effect on 1 January and will continue to focus on reducing poverty and promoting social inclusion and equality.

The Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme has been informed by the results of a national consultation process which took place in the first half of 2017.

The programme has reoriented itself to be better placed to respond to national and local needs as identified by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs).

The tender process for the appointment of Programme Implementers has been completed and the award of the contracts approved.

Funding agreements with North East and West Kerry Development, South Kerry Development Partnership and IRD Duhallow was signed recently at County Buildings.