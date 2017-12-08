Kerry professor says latest Brexit deal protects Good Friday agreement

A Kerry professor says the latest Brexit deal will protect the Good Friday agreement.

Professor Brigid Laffan, director of the Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies and director of the Global Governance Programme at the European University Institute, Florence, says recent talks between the EU and the UK have been very positive.

The Cahersiveen native believes the Irish have done a really good job, as the Good Friday agreement is widely referenced in the documents thus far, and will be inserted in the final Brexit treaty.

She adds what’s happened so far means there will be no hard border between the Republic and the North.

Professor Laffan says what’s currently happening in the British Parliament is a political scandal.

She says a small political elite have almost taken over the UK government, and are driving their country over a cliff.