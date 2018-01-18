A Kerry pro-choice spokesperson believes people will support abortion up to 12 weeks.

Convener of Kerry for Choice, Paula Dennan, was speaking after day one of Dáil discussions on the Eight Amendment.

During the debate yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris gave details of the numbers of women from each county who travelled to England for an abortion in 2016 – 49 gave a Kerry address.

Paula Dennan says it was considered too difficult to legislate for abortion in specific cases such as rape, incest, and fatal foetal abnormalities.

When this is explained, she believes the proposal to allow abortion up to 12 weeks won’t be too big of a leap for people in the middle ground.