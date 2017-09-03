Kerry primary schools urged to enter EU educational programme

Primary schools in Kerry are being called on to enter the 2018 Blue Star Programme.

It’s an education initiative aimed at creating a better understanding and knowledge of Europe, and how the EU affects the lives of its citizens.

Since the programme began six years ago, Kerry has had 28 primary schools participate in the Blue Star Programme.

The European Movement in Ireland is urging schools to enter via its website.

Noelle O’Connell of the organisation says understanding the European Union is more important now than ever because of Brexit.