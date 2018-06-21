Kerry primary school to roll out digital safely plan following successful trial

A Kerry primary school says a social media and smartphone fast has been a huge success.

Blennerville National School was the first school in Ireland to initiate an 11-week pilot programme for its pupils, barring the use of smart phones and social media apps both during and after school hours.

Principal at Blennerville National School Terry O’Sullivan says the feedback has been very positive, despite some difficulties in the early weeks.





He adds other schools have contacted him looking for advice on smartphone and social media policies.

Mr O’Sullivan says Blennerville National School has its own plans for next September.