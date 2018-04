Kerry will be away to Tipperary in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship this week.

The game takes place on Wednesday in Semple Stadium Thurles at 7 and is live on Radio Kerry.

Kerry manager Peter Keane http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Peter-Keane-full.mp3

Tipperary manager Matt Doherty http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TippMatt.mp3

Noel Dunden of the Tipperary Star newspaper http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tippstar.mp3

Radio Kerry analyst Tim Moynihan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/timoynihan.mp3

The Kerry team will be announced on Radio Kerry at 5.45 tomorrow.