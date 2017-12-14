Kerry has the potential to attract more international film franchises.

Mike O’Shea of Irish Rope, who worked on the set of the latest Star Wars film, says the feedback on locations along the Wild Atlantic Way from cast and crew was fantastic.

The mountaineer and Arctic climber says Star Wars: The Last Jedi showcases the west coast of Ireland in a positive light, and shows the capabilities of Irish crew.

The film’s director, Rian Johnson, said Dingle was his favourite filming location, adding the crew available locally was the most professional he’s ever seen.

Beaufort man Mike O’Shea, who also travelled overseas with the film crew, adds there are huge local employment opportunities available from working with world-renowned film studios.