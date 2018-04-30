Kerry postmasters returning ballots to Irish Postmasters’ Union on An Post plan

Postmasters in Kerry have until May 11th to return a ballot to the Irish Postmasters’ Union on An Post’s plan for the future of the post office network.

Last week Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae told the Dail that 26 letters, offering exit packages, have been sent to post offices in Kerry.

There are 1,140 post offices operating across the country and around 40 in Kerry.

Deputy Healy-Rae Kerry claims a higher percentage of exit package offers were received in Kerry compared to other counties.