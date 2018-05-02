Kerry postmaster says new terms offered by An Post may make future operation untenable

A Kerry postmaster says new terms and conditions offered by An Post may make future operation untenable.

Ballymacelligott postmaster Brendan Mannix says these new terms – which include staying open from 9am to 5pm with no break – are onerous.

This, he said, may be unworkable for rural post-offices which close for lunch and don’t have staff to cover.

There are around 40 post offices in Kerry – of that figure, up to 26 post offices are understood to have been offered exit packages while others have offered new contracts.

Speaking in a personal capacity, Mr Mannix said the contracts offered by An Post have broader implications for the future of owner-occupied post offices: