Kerry PNA hits out at overtime bill for mental health services

The cost of overtime for mental health services in Kerry doubled over two years.

That’s according to the Kerry branch of the Psychiatric Nurses’ Association which says in 2014 €248,000 was spent on overtime.

That figure rose to over half a million euro last year; the union has branded this level of expenditure as a waste of scare resources and that money could employ 18 staff nurses.

The PNA says this is despite many mental health nurses throughout Ireland, the UK and further afield who would gladly return home to Kerry.

The HSE says among the reasons for the overtime bill are covering sick leave and the provision of one-to-one nursing in complex cases.