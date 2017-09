The Kerry Psychiatric Nurses Association has expressed concerns, saying the suicide rate in Kerry remains high.

The county has a three-year moving average rate of 15.1 deaths per 100,000 population, compared to a national average of 9.6 deaths per 100,000 population.

The Kerry PNA says the figures highlight the need to improve and enhance 24/7 community mental health services and supports in the county, including crisis intervention beds, seven-day crisis intervention community care cover.