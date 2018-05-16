Kerry PNA calls for therapeutic based services in Killarney mental health unit

The Kerry branch of the Psychiatric Nurses’ Association has called for the inclusion of rehabilitative and therapeutic based services in a Killarney mental health unit.

This follows a Mental Health Commission report on the Deer Lodge Mental Health Unit in Killarney which opened in July 2017.

The Mental Health Commission’s 2017 report on the €13.5 million Deer Lodge facility cited a lack of qualified clinical staff to implement therapeutic programmes.

Other issues raised included the ordering, prescribing and storing of medication; the use of CCTV; staff training and risk management.

The Kerry branch of the Psychiatric Nurses’ Association has called for the model of care in Deer Lodge to be based on what’s outlined in the Government ‘A Vision for Change’ document.

This would include rehabilitative and therapeutic based services with clinical staff to implement programmes and where possible move residents to supported living in a community setting.