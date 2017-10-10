Kerry plays major role in latest Star Wars trailer

Kerry is playing a major role in the latest Star Wars trailer.

The two-minute trailer for The Last Jedi premiered last night in America on ESPN during halftime of a football game.

The new trailer shows Rey played by Daisy Ridley and Luke Skywalker played by Mark Hamill on Skellig Michael; shots of Ceann Sibeal in west Kerry also feature.

The trailer has created great excitement among fans on social media; a movie poster was also released last night.

The Last Jedi is released in cinemas on December 15th, here’s some of what you can expect: