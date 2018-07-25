Kerry COULD Play Dublin In Semi-Final On August 11th

IF Kerry reach the All-Ireland semi-final, they’ll only have a week to prepare for an encounter with reigning champions, Dublin.

The dates and times for the All Ireland football semi-finals have been confirmed.

Dublin will face Galway, Monaghan or Kerry at Croke Park on Saturday August 11th, where there’ll be a 5pm throw-in.

The other semi-final will take place the following day at 3.30, with Galway or Monaghan to face either Tyrone or Donegal.





Kerry need to beat Kildare and hope that Galway beat Monaghan to have any chance of reaching the semi-final.

Both of those games are on Saturday August 4th.

A draw for Monaghan with Galway will see the Farneymen reach their first semi-final since 1988

Defender Colin Walshe says Galway will pose a very different threat to the Kingdom.