Kerry To Play Cork In Munster Minor Football Semi-final

Kerry will play Cork in the Munster Minor Football Semi-final after Tipperary beat Limerick in dramatic fashion in last night’s back-door qualifier.

The Premier County scored five points without reply in extra time to claim a 2-12 to 1-11 victory in Newcastle West.

Tipp will play Waterford in a play-off next week for the right to host Clare in the semi-finals, while Kerry will face Cork in the other semi.

Kerry and Cork both had comfortable wins last week in their respective first round games against Tipperary and Waterford.