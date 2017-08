Five walks celebrating Pilgrims’ Paths around Ireland are taking place across the country this week, including one in Kerry.

The walks in Cork, Wicklow, Mayo and Kerry are in celebration of Heritage Week and will see participants receive a Teastas Oilithreachta upon completion of 125 kilometres.

Cosán na Naomh takes the ancient Saints’ Road from Ventry Strand to the grotto at the foot of Brandon Mountain west of Dingle.

The Pilgrims’ Way Walk in Kerry takes place this Tuesday August 22nd.