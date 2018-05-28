Kerry people who’ve had their phones stolen, asked to check with Gardaí following seizure of stolen mobiles

Kerry people who’ve had their mobile phones stolen in the past year, may get their property back following a significant seizure of stolen phones in Tralee.

More than 20 mobile phones were recovered at the one location – and Gardaí have now published photos of them in the hope of reuniting them with their owners.

Garda Kathy Murphy says many of the mobiles recovered were iPhones and other expensive phones, which owners may have given up hope of recovering.





Photos of them are now published on Facebook Page, and she has this advice for anyone who recognises their own: