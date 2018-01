Kerry people are being urged to cut down on the amount of plastic packaged goods they buy.

MEPs in the European Parliament have been discussing ambitious plans to significantly cut plastic waste.

The European Commission has published its plastics strategy, which includes plans to make all plastic packaging on the EU market recyclable by 2030.

Ireland South Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says everyone needs to take responsibility when it comes to buying and using goods made of plastic.