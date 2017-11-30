Kerry pensioner who sexually assaulted boy over eight years given suspended sentence

A Kerry pensioner who persistently sexually abused a boy over an eight-year period has been given a suspended sentence at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

77-year-old Danny O’Connor of Carhan Road, Caherciveen had pleaded not guilty to 38 charges of indecently assaulting the boy at various locations in Kerry from 1972 to 1980.

Last week, following a six-day trial, a jury found Mr O’Connor guilty by majority verdict on all counts.

Tralee Circuit Criminal Court heard the victim was sexually abused by Danny O’Connor at each and every opportunity from the age of 6 to 14.

The abuse remained secret for many years until the victim first confided in his wife and then confronted the accused who made partial admissions and sought forgiveness.

The man read his own victim impact statement to the court in which he said he missed out on the right to have a normal childhood; the abuse made him feel powerless, confused, trapped, anxious and at times ashamed and guilty.

He suffers from low self-esteem as a result of the abuse and said he found the court traumatic as he had to relive the episodes.

Defence barrister Anthony Sammon SC said his client doesn’t accept the validity of the jury’s verdict but asked the judge to consider Danny O’Connor’s age and ill-health and no previous convictions.

Judge Tom O’Donnell told the victim you did nothing to be ashamed of, you did nothing wrong, it is the accused man who is guilty.

The judge said a custodial sentence is warranted in the case but he wouldn’t impose it as he was conscious of the accused’s life-threatening illnesses.

He handed down two-year sentences on each of five counts, each suspended for two years and all to run concurrently; the remainder of the charges were taken into consideration.

Danny O’Connor has also been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years.