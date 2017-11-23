Kerry pensioner found guilty of indecently assaulting boy over eight year period

A Kerry pensioner has been found guilty of the indecent assault of a boy at various locations in the county over an eight-year period.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded not guilty to 38 charges of indecently assaulting the boy aged under 15 between October 22nd 1972 and October 21st 1980.

The victim told Tralee Circuit Criminal Court the indecent assaults happened in his bedroom, the accused man’s home, in a storage shed, in a car and while the man was giving him swimming lessons at the beach from the age of 6 to 14.

As he got older he had a greater sense what was happening shouldn’t be but was powerless to stop it; this, he said, made him feel guilty and ashamed.

The victim and his sister both gave evidence the pensioner had made partial admissions to them in more recent years about what happened and sought forgiveness but during the trial the man denied all accusations against him.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice said the abuse of the boy happened on a regular and consistent basis over an eight-year period.

It took the jury of seven women and five men over three hours to return their majority verdicts on each of the 38 separate charges.

Judge Tom O’Donnell remanded the man on continuing bail until a sentencing hearing next Wednesday.

Due to the nature of the conviction the pensioner was immediately placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.