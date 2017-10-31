Kerry parents pay €154 per week in childcare fees, €20 less than national average

Kerry parents are paying on average €154 per week for childcare, €20 less than the national average, a report commissioned by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs has revealed.

The cost of part-time childcare in Kerry is just over €88 per week, the 2016/2017 Early Years Sector Profile shows.

Nationally, childcare fees have risen by €7 a week since last year.

Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown is the most expensive place for childcare with costs averaging over €228 per week for full-time care and almost €129 part-time.

The cheapest place for childcare is Leitrim, where parents pay fees just over €142 for full-time care and almost €79 in part-time fees.