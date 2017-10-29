Kerry Parents and Friends Association receives donation of €23,000 from Bon Secours Hospital Tralee

Kerry Parents and Friends Association has received a donation of €23,000 from the Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee.

Owen McCarthy, Mission Leader at the hospital, presented Marie Linehan, CEO of Kerry Parents and Friends Association with the cheque from the Hospital’s Community Initiative Programme on Tuesday.

Through the Community Initiative Programme, Bon Secours Hospital Tralee invests annually in worthwhile projects that respond to the needs of the most vulnerable in our communities and that bring about a social good.

Kerry Parents and Friends Association provides a range of services countywide including Day and Residential Services, a limited Respite Service and a growing Outreach Service.

Marie Linehan said that the donation will be used to enhance their Respite Services.