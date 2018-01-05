Kerry Parents & Friends Association confirms cash flow issue caused delay in payment to staff

Kerry Parents & Friends Association has confirmed it experienced ‘a cash flow issue’ yesterday which led to a delay in payments to staff.

In a statement, issued today to Radio Kerry News, the disability service and support organisation outlined payment had since been sent to all staff from the association’s accounts.

In the statement Kerry Parents & Friends Association said it ‘experienced a cash flow issue yesterday’.

This was ‘due to extra premium payments falling due to staff from the Christmas period’.

The intended payments exceeded the overdraft limit of the organisation and due to the automated banking system, there was no leeway to ensure payment to staff on time.

The Association further outlined that staff were informed of the situation as soon as the issue was discovered and this has since been rectified.

Payment has been sent to all staff from the Association’s accounts.

Kerry Parents & Friends Association apologised for any difficulties the delay may have caused to staff.