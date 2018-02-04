Kerry operators attend strategy launch aiming to attract additional two million visitors from USA per year

The United States offers considerable potential for Irish tourism.

That’s according Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

Minister Griffin was speaking at the launch of a new Tourism Ireland strategy attended by industry leaders from Kerry.

The strategy aims to build on recent success and sets out ambitious targets to increase American visitors to Ireland by 2 million per year by 2021 – a growth of 23%.

The additional revenue generated by American holidaymakers would amount to €1.37 billion euro per year.

Ireland welcomed record numbers of American visitors last year – with numbers from the US increasing by 60% between 2012 and 2016.

Minister Griffin said Tourism Ireland’s targets are ‘ambitious, but achievable’ underlining that ‘competitiveness’ in the tourism market ‘will be crucial’.

Kerry County Council’s Tourism Officer John Griffin and Conor Hennigan of Kerry Airport were also present at the strategy’s launch.