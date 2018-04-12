Kerry online property management company confirms it’s in middle of restructuring

Kerry online property management company, Aspen Grove Solutions, has confirmed it’s in the middle of a restructuring process.

The company has refused to comment on whether this process may include job losses.

A spokesperson says the restructuring process will take another 10 days to two weeks to complete.

Aspen Grove Solutions is a global web-based business-to-business property management company.

Its headquarters are in Tralee and it has offices in the US and UK.

It’s understood it employs around 100 people at its centre in Castlemaine Road, Tralee.