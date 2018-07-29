Kerry one of unluckiest Lotto counties

Kerry is one of Ireland’s unluckiest Lotto counties.

That’s according to new data released by the National Lottery.

The “Luckiest Lotto Counties” data, using 2016 Census Population figures, shows that Kerry has had 2.5 Lotto Jackpot winners for every 10,000 people, placing us 23rd out of the 26 counties surveyed.





The Kingdom has still scooped 37 jackpots totalling over €48 million since the Lotto started 30 years ago.

The last of these was in October 2016 when a €2.2 million jackpot was won with a ticket purchased at Hannah Mary’s XL Country Store in Killorglin.