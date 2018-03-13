Kerry nurses affected by Storm Emma to receive additional leave or time off in lieu

Nurses who worked or were unable to go to work during Storm Emma are to be granted additional annual leave or time-in-lieu.

For nurses affected in Kerry this will, for the most part, amount to two days additional leave or time off in lieu.

According to the Kerry branch of the Psychiatric Nurses’ Association the HSE has confirmed all staff – including nurses who attended work during the red alert – will be granted additional days.

The HSE had previously confirmed any nurse who could get to work, or where the place of employment was closed, will be paid as normal and be granted additional days annual leave for this period.

For nurses affected in Kerry this will amount mostly to two days additional leave or time off in lieu.

The Psychiatric Nurses’ Association welcomed what it described as ‘a gesture of recognition by the HSE in respect of the efforts and commitment nurses and staff put in during Storm Emma’.