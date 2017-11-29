Kerry nominations sought for leading attractions to feature in inflight video

Nominations are being sought for leading attractions, activities, dining, and entertainment experiences in Kenmare, Tralee and Dingle to feature in a new inflight video.

These are some of the major tourist destinations on the Wild Atlantic Way, and the public’s help is being sought for an Aer Lingus inflight video.

Nominees will be shortlisted and invited to be featured in the Aer Lingus inflight video guide on over 8,000 transatlantic flights between Ireland and USA next year.

Nominations can be made at www.inflightflix.com