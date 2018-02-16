Kerry Football And Hurling Teams To Be Announced Tonight

The Kerry Senior Football team to take on Monaghan and the Kerry Hurling team to face Kildare on Sunday will both be announced tonight.

Tune in to Radio Kerry after news at 9pm for more details.

Kerry need to win in Monaghan on Sunday next to keep tabs with Dublin and Galway.

Following the postponement of last Sunday’s clash following a pitch inspection, the sides will complete the Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 3 programme when they meet in Inniskeen this Sunday.

With Dublin and Galway both winning last weekend and both maintaining a 100% record after three rounds, Kerry need a victory over their hosts to stay in step with the top two.

The Kingdom will need to win by a tally of seven points or more to overtake Galway in second place on scoring average while they need to win by 14 points to knock Dublin off top spot.

Kerry and Monaghan have met five teams in the Allianz Football League in the last eight years, with the Kingdom winning three to Monaghan’s two.

Monaghan’s two wins came last year and 2015 while Kerry were successful in 2016, 2011, and 2010.

Last Sunday’s results leave Donegal and Kildare as the only teams in the group without a point after three rounds.

They meet in the next round in Ballyshannon on Sunday week.