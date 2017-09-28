Kerry Native Is New Laois Manager

Kerry native John Sugrue has been ratified as the new Laois senior football manager for the 2018 season.

His appointment was confirmed last night as he takes over from Peter Creedon.

The Renard clubman most recently managed South Kerry to the county senior football championship in 2015.

As a player he was on the South Kerry winning teams of 04, 05, 06 & 09 that won the county championship.

Sugrue says it’s a great personal honour for him………….

Laois have also confirmed that Eamonn Kelly is staying on as their senior hurling manager next year.

There were two other managerial appointments in Leinster last night.

Pete McGrath is the new Louth manager, after being handed a two-year term with the option of a third.

While the man he succeeds is the new manager of Westmeath.

Colin Kelly has taken over the position left vacant by Tom Cribbins’ departure.