Kerry are into the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Div 3 final.

In the last four they overcame Clare Kerry camogie team win 1-11 to 0-4 in Abbeydorney.

Kerry led 5 nil by the 12th minute and 7 points to 3 at half-time, with 6 of the Kingdom scores coming from Patrice Diggin.

They stretched the advantage to 7 before a Patrice Diggin goal put the icing on the cake.