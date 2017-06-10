Kerry Name Teams For Munster Football Semi-Finals

The Kerry team to play Clare in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final tomorrow shows 5 changes in personnel from the League final victory over Dublin.

Brian Kelly takes over from Brendan Kealy in goal.

Shane Enright, who has recovered from injury, comes in at corner back in place of Ronan Shanahan.

Anthony Maher is in midfield in place of Jack Barry.

In the forwards Barry John Keane and James O’Donoghue start in place of Jonathan Lyne and Jack Savage.

Kevin McCarthy of Kilcummin make his Championship debut while Johnny Buckley returns to the match day panel and is included among the substitutes.

The team captained by Fionn Fitzgerald is as follows:

1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

2. Fionn Fitzgerald (C) Dr Crokes

3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore

4. Shane Enright Tarbert

5. Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

6. Tadhg Morley Templenoe

7. Paul Murphy Rathmore

8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

9. Anthony Maher Duagh

10. Michael Geaney Dingle

11. Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin

12. Donnchadh Walsh Cromane

13. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

14. Paul Geaney Dingle

15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

Subs:

16. Brendan Kealy Kilcummin

17. Jack Barry Na Gaeil

18. Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

19. Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys

20. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion

21. Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks

22. Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

23. Bryan Sheehan St Marys

24. Johnny Buckley Dr Crokes

25. Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh-Glencar

26. Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

Additional Members of the Kerry Panel: Sean O’Shea (Kenmare), Gavin White (Dr Crokes), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Gavin Crowley (Templenoe), Brendan O’Sullivan (Valentia), Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), Cathal Ó Lúing (An Ghaeltacht), Denis Daly (St Marys).

Rehabbing from Injury: Killian Young (Renard), Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle).

The Kingdom side for their Munster Junior Football semi-final against Limerick contains seven players who have previously won All Ireland medals in the Junior grade.

James Walsh and Conor Cox won All Irelands in 2012 and 2015 while Jack McGuire, Brendan O’Sullivan, Philip O’Connor, Jeff O’Donoghue and Killian Spillane were on the 2015 winning side.

Five players, Michael Foley, Daniel O’Brien, Roibeard Ó Sé, Killian Spillane and Tomás Ó Sé have won All Ireland Minor medals in recent years.

The team captained by Killian Spillane is as follows:

1 Tomas Mac an tSaoir An Ghaeltacht

2 Eamonn Kiely Brosna

3 Jack McGuire Listowel Emmets

4 Pa Kilkenny Glenbeigh-Glencar

5 James Walsh Knocknagoshel

6 Michael Foley Ballydonoghue

7 Daniel O’Brien Glenflesk

8 Roibeárd Ó Sé An Ghaeltacht

9 Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia Young Islanders

10 Philip O’Connor Cordal

11 Jeff O’Donoghue Glenflesk

12 Eánna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht

13 Killian Spillane (C) Templenoe

14 Conor Cox Listowel Emmets

15 Tomás Ó Sé An Ghaeltacht

Subs:

16 Kieran Fitzgibbon Kenmare Shamrocks

17 Liam Carey Beaufort

18 Ivan Parker Churchill

19 Evan Cronin Spa

20 Dara Ó Sé An Ghaeltacht

21 D.J. Murphy Gneeveguilla

22 Brandon Barrett Ardfert

23 P.J. Mac Lámh An Ghaeltacht

24 Shane Stack Moyvane