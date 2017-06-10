Kerry Name Teams For Munster Football Semi-Finals

The Kerry team to play Clare in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final tomorrow shows 5 changes in personnel from the League final victory over Dublin.
Brian Kelly takes over from Brendan Kealy in goal.
Shane Enright, who has recovered from injury, comes in at corner back in place of Ronan Shanahan.
Anthony Maher is in midfield in place of Jack Barry.
In the forwards Barry John Keane and James O’Donoghue start in place of Jonathan Lyne and Jack Savage.
Kevin McCarthy of Kilcummin make his Championship debut while Johnny Buckley returns to the match day panel and is included among the substitutes.
The team captained by Fionn Fitzgerald is as follows:
1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
2. Fionn Fitzgerald (C) Dr Crokes
3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore
4. Shane Enright Tarbert
5. Peter Crowley Laune Rangers
6. Tadhg Morley Templenoe
7. Paul Murphy Rathmore
8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys
9. Anthony Maher Duagh
10. Michael Geaney Dingle
11. Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin
12. Donnchadh Walsh Cromane
13. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
14. Paul Geaney Dingle
15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion
Subs:
16. Brendan Kealy Kilcummin
17. Jack Barry Na Gaeil
18. Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks
19. Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys
20. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion
21. Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks
22. Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
23. Bryan Sheehan St Marys
24. Johnny Buckley Dr Crokes
25. Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh-Glencar
26. Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
Additional Members of the Kerry Panel: Sean O’Shea (Kenmare), Gavin White (Dr Crokes), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Gavin Crowley (Templenoe), Brendan O’Sullivan (Valentia), Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), Cathal Ó Lúing (An Ghaeltacht), Denis Daly (St Marys).
Rehabbing from Injury: Killian Young (Renard), Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle).
The Kingdom side for their Munster Junior Football semi-final against Limerick contains seven players who have previously won All Ireland medals in the Junior grade.
James Walsh and Conor Cox won All Irelands in 2012 and 2015 while Jack McGuire, Brendan O’Sullivan, Philip O’Connor, Jeff O’Donoghue and Killian Spillane were on the 2015 winning side.
Five players, Michael Foley, Daniel O’Brien, Roibeard Ó Sé, Killian Spillane and Tomás Ó Sé have won All Ireland Minor medals in recent years.
The team captained by Killian Spillane is as follows:
1 Tomas Mac an tSaoir An Ghaeltacht
2 Eamonn Kiely Brosna
3 Jack McGuire Listowel Emmets
4 Pa Kilkenny Glenbeigh-Glencar
5 James Walsh Knocknagoshel
6 Michael Foley Ballydonoghue
7 Daniel O’Brien Glenflesk
8 Roibeárd Ó Sé An Ghaeltacht
9 Brendan O’Sullivan Valentia Young Islanders
10 Philip O’Connor Cordal
11 Jeff O’Donoghue Glenflesk
12 Eánna Ó Conchúir An Ghaeltacht
13 Killian Spillane (C) Templenoe
14 Conor Cox Listowel Emmets
15 Tomás Ó Sé An Ghaeltacht
Subs:
16 Kieran Fitzgibbon Kenmare Shamrocks
17 Liam Carey Beaufort
18 Ivan Parker Churchill
19 Evan Cronin Spa
20 Dara Ó Sé An Ghaeltacht
21 D.J. Murphy Gneeveguilla
22 Brandon Barrett Ardfert
23 P.J. Mac Lámh An Ghaeltacht
24 Shane Stack Moyvane