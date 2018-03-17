Kerry Name Side To Host Kildare In Allianz Football League

The Kerry team to host Kildare tonight in the Allianz Football League shows 3 changes from the side named for the loss at Dublin last week.

Fionn Fitzgerald, Daithi Casey and Barry John Keane are in for Shane Enright, Sean O’Shea and Adrian Spillane.



1 Shane Murphy Dr. Crokes

2 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht

3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue

4 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks

5 Paul Murphy Rathmore

6 Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

7 Fionn Fitzgerald (Captain) Dr. Crokes

8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil

9 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle

10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes

11 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes

12 Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin

13 David Clifford Fossa

14 Paul Geaney Dingle

15 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

Subs:

16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

17 Adrian Spillane Templenoe

18 David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

19 Michael Geaney Dingle

20 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare

21 Matthew Flaherty Dingle

22 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

23 Mark Griffin St Michaels/Foilmore

24 Johnny Buckley Dr. Crokes

25 Killian Spillane Templenoe

26 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys



The sole Kildare change sees Ben McCormack in for David Slattery at corner forward.

1 Mark Donnellan, Maynooth

2 Peter Kelly, Two Mile House

3 David Hyland, Athy

4 Mick O’ Grady, Celbridge

5 Johnny Byrne, Allenwood

6 Eoin Doyle, Naas

7 Kevin Flynn, Celbridge

8 Kevin Feely, Athy

9 Tommy Moolick, Leixlip

10 Fergal Conway, Celbridge

11 Keith Cribbin, Johnstownbridge

12 Paddy Brophy, Celbridge

13 Ben McCormack, Sarsfields

14 Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge

15 Niall Kelly, Athy

Kerry host Kildare in Tralee at 7 o’clock.