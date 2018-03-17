Kerry Name Side To Host Kildare In Allianz Football League

The Kerry team to host Kildare tonight in the Allianz Football League shows 3 changes from the side named for the loss at Dublin last week.
Fionn Fitzgerald, Daithi Casey and Barry John Keane are in for Shane Enright, Sean O’Shea and Adrian Spillane.
1 Shane Murphy Dr. Crokes
2 Brian Ó Beaglaoich An Ghaeltacht
3 Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
4 Ronan Shanahan Austin Stacks
5 Paul Murphy Rathmore
6 Peter Crowley Laune Rangers
7 Fionn Fitzgerald (Captain) Dr. Crokes
8 Jack Barry Na Gaeil
9 Barry O’Sullivan Dingle
10 Micheál Burns Dr. Crokes
11 Dáithí Casey Dr. Crokes
12 Kevin McCarthy Kilcummin
13 David Clifford Fossa
14 Paul Geaney Dingle
15 Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
Subs:
16 Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
17 Adrian Spillane Templenoe
18 David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys
19 Michael Geaney Dingle
20 Stephen O’Brien Kenmare
21 Matthew Flaherty Dingle
22 Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
23 Mark Griffin St Michaels/Foilmore
24 Johnny Buckley Dr. Crokes
25 Killian Spillane Templenoe
26 Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys
The sole Kildare change sees Ben McCormack in for David Slattery at corner forward.
1 Mark Donnellan, Maynooth
2 Peter Kelly, Two Mile House
3 David Hyland, Athy
4 Mick O’ Grady, Celbridge
5 Johnny Byrne, Allenwood
6 Eoin Doyle, Naas
7 Kevin Flynn, Celbridge
8 Kevin Feely, Athy
9 Tommy Moolick, Leixlip
10 Fergal Conway, Celbridge
11 Keith Cribbin, Johnstownbridge
12 Paddy Brophy, Celbridge
13 Ben McCormack, Sarsfields
14 Daniel Flynn, Johnstownbridge
15 Niall Kelly, Athy
Kerry host Kildare in Tralee at 7 o’clock.