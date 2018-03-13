Kerry Name Kennedy Cup Squad

Kerry have revealed their Kennedy Cup squad.
The management team, under head coach Joe O’Reilly, have been working with these players for a number of years and, following this season’s U14s ETP, have made the tough decision to name a squad of 20 players.
6 clubs are represented on this year’s panel;
St Brendan’s Park: Colin Doody, Sean O’Connor, Kieran O’Connor, Cianan Cooney, Conor Kerins, Sean Hill, Sean O’Connell, Messiah Chirwa, Liam Carmody.
Killorglin: Tom Whittleton, Conor Spillane, Jason O’Connor, Eoghan Hassett.
Listowel Celtic: Jack Moloney, Robert Stack, Kieran O’Connell
Killarney Athletic: Mathew Horgan, Roco Rudjucan
Fenit: Eddie McCarthy
Tralee Dynamos: Andy Rogers
The Kingdom, who won the Cup in 2015, should be in the pot of the top 8 seeds for the draw which will take place at 3 on Friday.