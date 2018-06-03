Kerry Through To Munster Final Showdown With Cork

Kerry have booked their place in the Munster Senior Football Championship Final with an emphatic display.

The Kingdom eased to a 32 points to 10 victory over Clare in Killarney to set-up a Provincial decider away to Cork at 7 o’clock on Saturday June 23rd.

Clare opened the scoring with a first minute free and very quickly doubled their advantage. Micheal Burns registered the first Kingdom point of the day to halve that deficit 2 minutes in. Kerry equalised through Sean O’Shea 7 minutes in, with the same player then edging the Kingdom in front.





O’Shea made it double scores 8 minutes in before David Clifford made his mark on the scoreboard. After Stephen O’Brien made it 6 points to 2 Clare hit back with a point of their own and Kerry led by 3 after quarter of an hour.

2 points by Paul Geaney stretched the advantage to 5, with Stephen O’Brien then making it 0-9 to 0-3. James O’Donoghue’s subsequent point meant all 6 Kerry forwards had scored with only 21 minutes gone. The lead increased to 12 before Paul Geaney notched the 16th Kerry. Clare had their 4th point of the half in the closing minute of the period. Half time saw Kerry lead by 12 at 16 points to 4.

The sides swapped early points on the resumption but 4 quick scores took Kerry past the 20 points mark and it was 0-21 to 0-6 after 44 minutes. James O’Donoghue and Barry John Keane were next to point for the Kingdom.

Kerry led by 23 points to 8 at the 3/4 stage and continued to add to their tally as the encounter reached the inevitable conclusion. Substitutes Barry John Keane, Anthony Maher, Mikey Geaney and Darran O’Sullivan were among those to put over as Kerry won by 22 points.

Match attendance was 16,729.