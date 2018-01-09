Kerry Mountain Rescue urging climbers to make sure they’re prepared

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team is urging people climbing mountains to make sure they have the necessary skills or to go with someone who does.

PRO of the voluntary group, Alan Wallace was speaking after they were involved in four rescues from Carrauntoohil between the 26th and 29th of December, and another on Mangerton last Sunday.

He says with the current weather, experienced climbers are getting caught out on Carrauntoohil.

He’s urging anyone planning on climbing Ireland’s highest peak to make sure they’re prepared.