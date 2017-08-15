Kerry Mountain Rescue Team urge hillwalkers to be accident ready

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team is advising the public to take necessary precautions on the mountains this month.

The call comes as first responders dealt with three callouts on Kerry mountains in the past eleven days.

On August 4th, an injured climber was airlifted to hospital from Bothán on the Gap of Dunloe.

On August 9th a female hillwalker was air-lifted from the summit of Strikeen.

Two days ago the team were tasked to the assistance of a female walker on Mangerton Mountain.

Alan Wallace, PRO Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, said people should prepare themselves ahead of as tackling the mountains as, in the event of an accident, there may be a waiting period on the mountain: