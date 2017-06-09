James Cahill was rescued last year after a fall on Bothar na Gíge, while descending from Carrauntoohil. He’s organising a walk this Saturday to help raise funds for the voluntary emergency service team.
Cllr claims FEXCO development could bring hundreds of jobs to Killorglin
An expansion of a global financial services company based in Kerry has the potential to create hundreds of jobs.That's according to Kerry Fianna Fail...
Awards ceremony to honour Kerry women in business
The entrepreneurial talent and success of women in Kerry is being celebrated this evening at a black-tie awards ceremony.The third annual Connect Kerry Women...
Conor Pass and Clasach road closures announced for Dingle Adventure Race
The Conor Pass and Clasach in West Kerry will be closed tomorrow (Saturday June 10th) for a period of time to facilitate the Dingle...
Kerry Mountain Rescue Team Saved My Life – June 9th, 2017
HSE Denies Bed Reduction at Community Hospital – June 9th, 2017
The HSE says there’s been no reduction in the number of beds at St Columbanus in Killarney. Cllr Brendan Cronin says that’s not the...
Theresa May’s Mess Up – June 9th, 2017
Sheila Burke is a Conservative party activist and Joy Coughlan stood for Labour in the local elections in Britain. They discuss why the UK...