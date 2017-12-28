Kerry Mountain Rescue Team responded to 29 calls during 2017

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team responded to 29 calls for assistance during 2017 including one fatality.

They spent over 1,100 (1144) hours assisting 37 people; four were rescued between St Stephen’s Day and yesterday alone.

They’re advising anyone planning a walk or climb over the Christmas holidays to pick one that suits their ability.

People are encouraged to start their climb early to ensure they return with daylight, as the highest peaks on the MacGillycuddy Reeks could take up to seven hours to climb.

PRO of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, Alan Wallace says people need to be aware of their own ability before climbing.