Kerry mountain Rescue team dealing with two incidents on Carrauntoohil

Kerry mountain Rescue team are currently dealing with two incidents on Carrauntoohil.

The alarm was raised at 2.30pm this afternoon when one man got into difficulty at the summit of the mountain.

Meanwhile there were two people stuck halfway between the summit of Carrauntoohil and the top of the Devil’s Ladder.

Kerry Mountain Rescue team have reached both incidents but conditions are described as very challenging.

Two teams are making the decent now and the affected parties are described as extremely cold.

The team says that there is close to zero visibility on the mountain and that snow is waste deep in places and only suited to climbers who can operate in such conditions.