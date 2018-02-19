Kerry Mountain Rescue and Shannon Rescue Helicopter take part in rescue operation on Mangerton Mountain

Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Shannon Rescue Helicopter have been taking part in a rescue operation this afternoon on Mangerton Mountain.

At around twenty to one, Valentia Coast Guard Radio was notified that a 62 year old man had gone into cardiac difficulties near the Devil’s Punchbowl.

Members of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 were notified.

Cloud density stopped Rescue Helicopter 115 from winching the man from his location.

However, it landed a paramedic and members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team at a half way point between Mangerton Car Park and the Devil’s Punchbowl from where they were able to reach the man.

The man’s condition is not known.