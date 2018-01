Mountain Rescue volunteers responded to over 270 call-outs across the country – north and south – in 2017.

Teams in eleven locations dealt with 154 injury cases and ran search operations for 88 people who got lost while hiking and climbing.

More than 30 of these searches occurred on Ireland’s highest mountain, Carrauntoohil, in County Kerry.

Alan Wallace is the PRO for Kerry Mountain Rescue – he’s urging people to consider what they’re taking on, before heading into the hills:

