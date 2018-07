There’s been an increase in the number of hikers getting into difficulty in the hills since the heatwave began.

Kerry Mountain Rescue says it’s been dealing with an influx of calls since the start of the heatwave with 10 callouts over the past month and 4 in the past week alone

The team’s Alan Wallace says climbers should have plenty of water and suncream with them, as well as a light jacket in case the weather changes.